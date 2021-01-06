Christmas festivities looked dramatically different this year. Despite this, we were able to share with each other in very meaningful ways. Presents arrived via USPS and of course, the UPS man. Zoom filled in the gaps for those of us who chose to stay home. We must continue our efforts to stem the tide to reclaim our lives as part of the vibrant community we have grown to be. Let’s spread cheer and kindness whenever possible. In addition, let’s wear a face covering, social distance and remember to wash our hands frequently. A smile, although less visible behind the mask, still communicates the love we feel for each other.
As the vaccines become more readily available, let’s not rule out their effectiveness in helping us to overcome this health crisis.
News From the River House: Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org. Due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, The River House is temporarily closed. Art packets continue to be available for pick-up on the front porch. Check their website or Facebook page for information regarding future events and reopening schedule.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The Library is reopening on Mon. Jan. 4. Their regular schedule is Mon., Tues. and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. At the present time, no small children are being admitted to the library. In addition, there is a limitation of 3 patrons allowed in the library at one time. Curbside service continues to be available for those who choose this option. Books and movies may be requested by utilizing their website.
Facebook story hour continues every Wed. at 11 a.m. Kids Crafts can be picked up on the front porch. The craft of the week is posted on Facebook by Thurs. evening.
The Library continues collecting food for the Amazing Grace Food Bank. All non-perishable foods may be donated. In addition, the Library is a drop off site for the HC Animal Shelter. Items needed for the shelter include blankets, sheets and towels.
The West Virginia Kids Connect Access Point has been hooked up. Come by the library to sign up and your child will be able to log on anywhere in W.Va. Designed to assist children who do not have access to the Internet at home, all public schools, higher education institutions, county libraries and state parks are being turned into WIFI hot spots. To learn more, contact them at 1-866-K12-WIFI or look them up on the web at www.wvkidsconnect.net.
Community Events:
Due to the spread of the virus, many events have been canceled. Please check their websites, Facebook posting or contact them directly to confirm that the event is still being held.
The Recovery and Beyond Group meets on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Community Center.
AA Meeting, Monday, 7 p.m. at The Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge.
The Capon Bridge Town Council is scheduled to meet on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Contact them to confirm the location.
Special Days to Celebrate in January:
Jan. 8– Bubble Bath Day. What better way to recover from the holidays than to sink into a tub full of bubbles? The perfect antidote to a stressful day.
Jan. 9– National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.). On this day, we have an opportunity to express our appreciation to those who give so much. These men and woman lay their lives on the line daily for their communities. Why not send a note of thanks to your local, county or state police agency. Another suggestion is to wear blue or shine a blue porch light to show your support.
Jan. 10– Houseplant Appreciation Day. In addition to beautifying our homes, they improve the air quality. If you are new to houseplants, the Internet is a great place to start to learn how to care for them. Their cheerful nature will brighten the long winter days inside the house.
Jan. 20– Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrated on the 3rd Monday in January. On this day, take the time to help others to learn about the contributions made to our society by this important civil rights leader. o
