That special day that launches big crowds, composed mostly of women, in grocery stores will arrive this week.
I have been planning my meal for weeks. Turkey is of course the star, but I love all the side dishes that accompany the bird, especially the desserts. My list of must-haves includes: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade rolls with real butter, cranberry salad and any other side dishes that family prepare.
Pumpkin dessert or pie and coconut cake round out the dessert menu, if you can still open your mouth after the preceding list. It will be quite a challenge to see a small number of people try to eat so much food. Thanks be to the cook who made it permissible to serve leftovers.
One of the real reasons for preparing so much food is the leftovers; no cooking for 2 or 3 days, depending on how long they last, is wonderful.
We have other Thanksgiving rituals and traditions besides eating. For many years, we have decorated the Christmas tree at Capon Chapel and placed a lighted garland on the cemetery fence. A warm day is ideal for this project.
The lights are beautiful in the evenings and are also a challenge to keep them all working for 3 or 4 weeks.
I was in Romney the other day, and I couldn't help noticing that Christmas has arrived before Thanksgiving. 2020 has been a very unusual year and also a stressful one. With the COVID-19 virus lurking around every corner, the elves have jumped the gun.
I think they are on the right track; no one wants to miss Christmas. Experience it in any way you can, but safely.
Remember what happened that long ago Christmas Eve and celebrate the Christ child’s birth each and every day.
Another tradition between Thanksgiving and Christmas is helping to decorate the Christmas tree at the Hampshire County Courthouse. For many years the Hampshire County Historical Society has placed ornaments featuring historical structures around the county on the tree. Lights and red bows give glitter and color making the tree one of a kind.
Many local residents own a collection of those ornaments. They are a unique choice for a collector. I do not put mine on the tree; instead I display them in a large milk glass bowl with greenery and red bows. I believe there are 20 different bulbs in my collection.
Our county is changing and I treasure each piece of its history.
Have a great Thanksgiving and stay healthy.
