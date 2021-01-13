I have found a letter going back to March 30, 1963, with history of the battle that took place here. It was very interesting. The Blue’s Gap sign has been placed on Route 50 in Hanging Rock. There were 3 cannons placed in the following locations. One was on top of Brushy Ridge, 1 across on North River Rd. near the mountain of Hanging Rock and the 3rd location escapes me, but was located nearby. There was an old covered bridge in the back of the barn at the A.A. Rogers’ home that crossed North River. It was torn down and burned while it was still standing. There is a lot of history around us that has been forgotten, and valuable stories that are memories of days gone by. Have a good time and start looking up the history around you.
The West Virginia Council of Churches released a public service announcement encouraging the use of face masks, handwashing, and physical distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
