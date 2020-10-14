As we approach Election Day, I am reminded of the struggle women faced in obtaining the right to vote. It took an amendment to the Constitution to enable women in our country to vote. That 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. Our community and nation depend on us to exercise right and privilege this year on Nov. 3. Your vote counts.
News From the River House: Café – Sat. Oct. 17 and Sat. Oct. 24, hours 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun. Oct. 18 and Sun. Oct. 25, hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grab a coffee and chat with one of our friendly staff while picking up the “Art For All” supplies available for all customers. Seating options include a riverside table. Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or on their website, www.theriverhousewv.org.
Fri. Oct. 16, Live Open Mic Night On the Outside River House Stage, 6-8 p.m. Participants must preregister using the link located on their website. Reservations for seating may be obtained ahead time by RSVPing to the link, www.theriverhousewv.org. Additional information also available by contacting them at 304-856-2440.
Sat. Oct. 17, Dakota Karper Live Concert On the Outdoor River House Stage, 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $12, 17 and under admitted free. All tickets must be reserved in advance on their website, www.theriverhousewv.org. No tickets available at the door.
Sun. Oct. 18, Poetry After Noon, 2:30–4 p.m. This is a virtual event featuring local poet, John Berry, with an open mic of the spoken word to follow. The link information will be posted on their website, www.theriverhousewv.org. All welcome to attend.
Sun. Oct. 18, Camera Club, 2-4 p.m. Come join the group for a lively photography discussion. All levels invited to attend. Additional information available on their website, www.theriverhousewv.org.
Sat. Oct. 24, Storytelling: Adam Booth on the Outside Fireside River House Stage, 6-8 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 week of the performance. Adam is a well-recognized storyteller including appearances across the US. His recordings have won numerous awards and he is a 4-time champion of the West Virginia Liar’s Contest. Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or on their website, www.theriverhousewv.org.
Sun. Oct. 25, Herb Club, 1-2:30 p.m. This a free event hosted by one of the area’s local herbalists. Come and enjoy the discussion about recipes and perhaps sample a new tea. Additional information available on their website, www.theriverhousewv.org.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
Please remember to vote in the Nov. 3 election. The library levy is once again on the ballot. Let’s vote to keep our local library open and available in the future.
The Library is open on Mon., Tues. and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Don’t forget to stop for a library card if you have not already done so. Curbside service continues to be available for those who choose this option. You may also request books or movies by utilizing their website (capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us) or by calling them at 304-856-3777.
The library pavilion has been hosting community meetings including church meetings, Girl Scout meetings, art classes and Town Council meetings. Contact the library if you are interested in using this facility.
Facebook story hour continues every Wed. at 11 a.m. Donations are needed for the Kids Kits including toilet paper rolls and paper towel rolls. The craft of the week is posted on Facebook by Thurs. evening. At this time, no small children are being admitted to the library.
In honor of the Library Levy, the band “Raincrow” has written a song. In addition, they are challenging other bands in the area to post a video and word of support as well. You can locate their song on the Library Website, capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us. Contact Steve Bailes for additional information on his website, www.stevebailes.org.
In order to provide additional support for the virtual learning effort, extended Wi-Fi is being installed at the Library. The open Wi-Fi will be called, “Kids Connect” and will enable students who sign up at the library to be assigned a member number which will allow them to log onto the internet anywhere within the state. Access will be available all the time, not just when the library is open.
Book Club is scheduled for Wed. Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. The book selected for discussion this month is, “The Cross Gardener” by Jason F. Wright.
The Friends of the Library have donated several new books including, “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham, “The Radium Girls” by Kate More and “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks. Everyone is invited to join the Friends of the Library; info located on the library website.
Additional Events
Mondays – AA meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center at 7 p.m.
Tuesdays – Amazing Grace Food Pantry, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Capon Bridge, 4-5:30 p.m. Contact them at 304-856-2773 for additional information.
Sundays – Healing Waters Biker Church holds services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the CB American Legion ballroom. Breakfast snacks, coffee and water are available. All are invited to attend. For additional information, contact Bob Braums at 304-856-3822.
Sundays – Living Waters of Capon Bridge holds an in-person worship service at 10 a.m. They are located at 155 Capon School Street.
Sundays – Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge – Worship Services available via Zoom at 11 a.m. Contact them to obtain the login information, www.cbum.weebly.com.
Second Tuesday of each month – Capon Bridge Town Council Meetings at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public and are currently being held at the Library Pavilion. Contact the office at 304-856-3625 to put items on the agenda.
Special Days to Celebrate in October
Oct. 17 – National Pasta Day. There are so many ways to enjoy this favorite carbohydrate. Favorites include spaghetti, macaroni and cheese and chicken alfredo.
Oct. 19 – National New Friends Day. This day is celebrated to honor our new friends, including a new best friend. Why not spend a little time catching up or getting to know each other better on this special day?
Oct. 23– National Boston Cream Pie Day. Another decadent dessert that has achieved a day of its own. Whether baked at home or purchased from the grocery store, it’s a memorable experience and a perfect way to end a good meal.
