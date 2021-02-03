As February comes in, some snow has arrived as well as Horn Camp Harry showed up to share in Groundhog Day, which is celebrated each year at this time to predict if we will be seeing an early spring or 6 more weeks of winter. Horn Camp Harry showed up wearing a mask, as he tries to avoid any chances of coronavirus and decides it’d be best to hurry back into his burrow and just wait until spring arrives.
Special birthday wishes are going to some neighbors: Tammy Ayers, Krista Ayers, Melissa Kidwell, Jerry Lupton and to Mayor Ernie, all of Horn Camp, and to Jack and Irene Michael, Roger Hawse, Richie Lupton, Wendi Veach and others I might have missed.
I was happy to have our granddaughter, Amanda Twigg of Yellow Spring stop by for a visit recently. I also enjoyed the company of Rodger, Cindy and Ali Twigg of Augusta last Sunday, and Eric Hott, Eddie Combs and Brad Racey, who also stopped by recently.
A speedy recovery wished for Rodger Hawse following his recent knee replacement.
There has been so much sickness and so many deaths in our neighborhood recently. Some of the most recent include Tricia (Oates) Lee of Augusta, with funeral services Saturday. Sending heartfelt sympathy to the family and loved ones. Also want to express sympathy to the family of Mrs. Shirley Craver of Grassy Lick Road, to Marcia Farrell of here on the death of her sister, Marianna, in Bedford, Pa., to the family of Joe Brennskag of Rio and family of Don Peters of Romney, formerly of Rockoak, being buried at Asbury Cemetery. Also, funeral services at Asbury last Saturday for Virginia Lee of Hagerstown, Md. She was the granddaughter of the late Harvey and Daisey Lee of here, and is survived by her mother, Rosalie Lee and sister, Linda.
Also received word of the death of Don Lewis of Ona, W.Va., who was a close friend of Eddie and Melinda Racey and Dwight Racey and Ernie Racey as he had spent many years of deer hunting with the Raceys here.
