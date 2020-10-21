ROMNEY — Members of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Romney Community Improvement Committee have planted 2 more Globe Arborvitae bushes in the community garden.
The planting on Saturday, Oct. 3, was planned by the Community Improvement Committee Chair, Judy Buckbee.
The work was postponed from Arbor Day because of the COVID-19 virus. This activity was in support of the 7 Grand Initiatives of the International President of GFWC.
GFWC of Romney has been maintaining this garden for over 25 years. If any individuals or other community groups would be interested in helping the GFWC of Romney Community Improvement Committee with maintaining this Community Garden, either with manpower or financial assistance, please contact Judy Buckbee at 304-359-0909.
