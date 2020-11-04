November is here, and it’s a cold, windy morning with some snow flurries here in the valley – lots of happenings with Election Day being tomorrow. And on the 11th, being Veteran’s Day, we want to send a very special thank you to all veterans for your service to our country.
Also, last month was Pastor Appreciation, and we do want to thank each of you for serving God and the churches in our area and surrounding areas.
Special birthday wishes going to former neighbor and friend, Mrs. Ruby McDonald, on the 7th. She will be 90 years old and now lives in Pa., so anyone wanting to remember her with a card or letter, mail it to her at 9 Edward Dr., Greencastle, Pa., 17225. Also, another of our senior friends, Mrs. Ruth Loar, will be celebrating her special day on the 14th. Remember her with a card at 1748 Horn Camp Rd., Rio, WV, 26755.
Birthday wishes to all other folks having their special day in November.
Congratulations to Rob and Corrina (Bowman) Reynolds on the blessing of the adoption of their 2nd baby son, Caleb Andrew, on Oct. 19.
To all the sick, we send prayers and get-well wishes — among neighbors that are recuperating from surgery is Alvin McKee with knee replacement, and Dave Rice with hip replacement.
Laurie Racey recently spent a few days with her mother, Mrs. Linda Bussiett, in Reedsville, Va.
Nelson and Carolyn Stephens of Martinsburg visited with Ernie and Betty Racey recently as they and other members of the Gun Club were at the Camp in Pot Lick Cove.
