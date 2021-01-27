Dear veterans, I salute your courage, your honor and most of all, your sacrifice, please accept this special “thank you.”
I have received letters and cards of relatives and some family members like Mrs. Scarlet Pazdersky of Anchor Drive, New Iberia, La. She tells of how they survived the storm that hit there. Some of the cards of family and friends are from: my nephew Shane H. Shanholtz, Sandy Pickett of Westminster, Md., Shane H. Shanholtz’s wife Melinda of Frederick, Md. and Jim and Kay Buckles, of Sheridan, Or. They say they have kept themselves involved in their new home and community projects, it’s always nice to hear from these relatives and friends. Burma Miles of Clear Spring, Md., visited and left pictures of her twin granddaughters saying her husband is a patient at the VA Center.
Chris Pazdersky and family, thank you for your service to our great nation. Verda Grapes of Jersey Mountain Road, Romney, brought a nice gift from Mill Creek Ruritan Club to Iris Dale and Eileen Sowers and Maria Sowers. Stay well and hope to see you soon.
