“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans 15:13 (NIV)
During this special time of Advent, reflect on the qualities of selflessness, humility and devotion that please and amaze God. Know that great faith is found by knowing Him and turning to Him in prayer to help others.
Happy Birthday to Donald Heavner, Dec. 6; Jordan Householder, Dec. 7; Taulana Hamilton and Mike Ginevan, Dec. 8; Christina Heavner and Katie Wells, Dec. 15.
No anniversary wishes at this time.
Don’t forget the Festival of Lights at Central Hampshire Park that started Saturday, Nov. 28 through Jan. 2 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. each night. They added more lights this year. We really enjoy the ride through the park; we always go at least twice and miss some each time.
Schools are still virtual, which is home with laptops this week. Numbers are HIGH and deaths also. We all have to do our part, wearing a mask and social distance. Each time you go somewhere, when you get in, your vehicle, grab a Wet One and wipe your hands. Better to be safe than sorry. It is not just the flu. I know.
Some churches are going to drive-in, video and our church Capon Chapel is in service with masks. There will be no Christmas program. The virus is causing a lot of canceling. The late Sam and Virginia Montgomery Annual Christmas dinner is also canceled this year. Next year, maybe we will have a bigger one. Mark your calendar for the date, it’s the 2nd Saturday, Dec. 11, at 12:30 in 2021.
Our deepest sympathy to those families that have lost loved ones over the past 2 weeks. The families of Brian Nestor, Dallas Fowler, Wilber Galligher, Dennis Largent and Steve Davis.
Prayers for Scottie Bohrer, Matthew Parker, Sarah Buckley, Vickie Malcolm, Terri and Mike Santymire, Michael Moreland, Joyce McDonald and Ethan Sowers. Say a prayer when they come to mind.
Any news, call or email bundy1@frontier.com. Please be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.