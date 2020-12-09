As we approach the Christmas holiday, it most likely will look much different than it has in the past. Many of us will stay close to home. I have been thinking of the opportunities this situation presents. Strengthening the community by shopping locally comes to mind, as does reaching out to neighbors who may be feeling a bit isolated. The love we feel for each other remains alive and well in the Capon Bridge area. We are finding creative ways to connect, some of which will be with us long after the pandemic has passed. Wishing you faith and love as we celebrate this holiday season.
News From the River House: Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org. All visitors are required to follow The River House COVID protocols, including wearing a face covering at all times unless eating or drinking.
Sat. Dec. 12 and Sat. Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. Dec. 13 and Sun. Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The River House Café: Grab a coffee or chai tea and look over the merchandise while chatting with the friendly staff. Seating options include a riverside table.
Now through Dec. 20 — Deck the Halls of Hampshire 2020, sponsored by The River House, Hampshire County Arts Council and Brushy Ridge Farm Stand. Residents and businesses of Hampshire County are invited to submit emails of their exterior decorations to DeckTheHallsHampshire@gmail.com by Sat. Dec. 12. Winners will receive a certificate and bragging rights, and will be announced on social media on Dec. 20.
Sat. Dec. 12 – Open Mic on the Outdoor Riverside Stage (weather permitting), 2-4 p.m. This is an onsite, free event. Musicians, artists, poets and storytellers are invited to participate. Check their Facebook page for any weather related updates. Participants and audience members must reserve a seat ahead of time by RSVPing to the link located on the website.
Sun. Dec. 13, Camera Club, 2-4 p.m. Come join the group and share your recent photos for a discussion of photography that promises to be inspiring and informational. Check their Facebook page for confirmation in the event of inclement weather.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The Library is open on Mon., Tues. and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Curbside service continues to be available for those who choose this option. You may also request books or movies by utilizing their website. At this time, no small children are being admitted to the library.
The Ruritan Club lit the Community Christmas Tree on Fri Dec. 4. Everyone is invited to stop by during the holidays to place a decoration on the tree in memory of a loved one or hang a homemade ornament made by a child.
“Jingle” is back at the library, but is currently in quarantine. The Elf on the Shelf arrived with a mask and hand sanitizer. He can be spotted at various locations through the windows of the Library at the end of his quarantine period. Bring your children by for this annual Christmas treat as they try to find him hanging around the library.
A Christmas basket is being created with donations that include a hand painted snowman created by artist Janet Hockman and hot pads created by Ethan W. Ferris. Check their Facebook page for additional information. Pricing for the drawing will be $1 a ticket; 6 for $5.
Facebook story hour continues every Wed. at 11 a.m. Kids Crafts can be picked up on the front porch. The craft of the week is posted on Facebook by Thurs. evening.
The Library is distributing packets of toy soldiers for the holidays. These packets have been created to help everyone remember the contributions our soldiers make in securing our freedom. Recommendations for the soldier include placing him somewhere in your home to remind you to pray for the men and women serving our country.
The Library continues collecting food for the Amazing Food Bank. All non-perishable foods may be donated. In addition, the Library is a drop off site for the HC Animal Shelter. Items needed for the shelter include blankets, sheets and towels.
The Library is also a designated drop off point for the Toys for Tots Program. All new, unwrapped toys can be donated now through Dec. 17. Let’s ensure that every child in Hampshire County receives a gift from Santa on Christmas day.
The book club is scheduled to meet on Wed., Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is “Christmas Train” by David Baldacci.
New books on the shelves (Donated by The Friends of the Library)
“The Secret Messenger” by Mandy Robotham
“Always the Last to Know” by Kristin Higgins
“Three Women Disappear” by James Patterson
“The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly
“Daylight” by David Baldacci
“All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel
“The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (The Jack Reacher Series)
“A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman
The West Virginia Kids Connect Access Point has been hooked up. Come by the library to sign up and your child will be able to log on anywhere in WV. Designed to assist children who do not have access to the Internet at home, all public schools, higher education institutions, county libraries and state parks are being turned into WiFi hot spots. To learn more, contact them at 1-866-K12-WIFI or look them up on the web at www.wvkidsconnect.net.
The Library is proud to promote local artists during this holiday season. Artist Janet Hockman has created several items for sale. These items include ornaments, Santa Pinecone Pins, ceramic Christmas Tree Bulbs and other painted crafts. Photographs by Ed Mauer are also for sale. In addition, the library is selling poster size prints by artist Laura Seabright, “Confederate Spirits Return.” These prints are available unsigned ($25) or signed and numbered ($50). Do not pass up this opportunity to give a gift that also supports the local economy.
Community Events:
Now through Dec. 19 – Holly Jolly Elf Hunt. Local merchants in the Capon Bridge area have teamed up with the Hampshire County Arts Council and The River House to create an incredibly special local shopping experience. The Elf Hunt is free and open to the public. Participants who locate an elf will have their cards validated and upon finding 10 elves, will email a copy of the card to HampshireElves@gmail.com for entry into the drawing for a basket of holiday goodies. Participating businesses are located in Capon Bridge, Slanesville and one in Romney. This is a sister project to Romney’s “Winterfest.”
Now through Jan. 1– Christmas Festival of Lights, 5:30 – 10 p.m. daily, located at Hampshire Park in Augusta. This drive-thru exhibit includes a spectacular display of 225 lighted holiday decorations. Each display is accompanied by some of your favorite Christmas tunes. Simply tune your radio to station 106.5 and the music will play as you drive along admiring the many displays. This is a free event; one your family will want to visit again and again.
Special Days to Celebrate in December:
Dec. 12 – Gingerbread House Day. This holiday tradition lives on and provides us with an opportunity to bake and be creative while staying close to home. Originating in Germany in the 16th century, these houses became popular when the Brothers Grimm wrote the story of Hansel and Gretel. Bake one for yourself on this day and perhaps also give one as a gift.
Dec. 13 – National Horse Day. This day celebrates the contributions horses have made to our society. Why not take a ride in the country with your children and give them the opportunity to observe horses grazing in the field? Another way to recognize this day would be to contribute to a charity that helps horses.
Dec. 20 – Games Day. This day gives us the opportunity to gather around the table with family and friends and play a traditional board game, like Scrabble or Monopoly. You could even create one especially for your family and make it a new family tradition. In all cases, it invites active participation and communication as the game progresses.
Dec. 22 – National Cookie Exchange Day. Take the time to share your favorite cookies and their recipes with your friends and family during this holiday season. Nothing is more delightful than sampling like warm cookies fresh from the oven. There are so many great cookie recipes available via cookbooks and the web, it might be time to exchange one with your neighbors for the holidays.
Remembering those we love this holiday season enhances our ability to give and also to receive. A simple phone call or card in the mail might be just the thing that becomes the greatest gift. Reach out to those in need and take the time to listen, give of yourself and remember to be safe.
