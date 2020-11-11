This year, many of us will be staying home for the holidays. Smaller family gatherings will most likely be the norm. There are so many ways we can help each other to ensure our gatherings are safe and enjoyable. One way is to pitch in, participate in the cooking, bring a dish, or simply help with the preparations. I usually volunteer for the cleanup crew, serving the meal and clearing the table once the meal is over. Sometimes the smallest things can have the biggest impact and help to bring the family closer together. Be safe and remember to social distance, wearing a mask when you are unable to do so.
News From the River House: Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org.
Sat. Nov. 14 and Sat. Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. Nov. 15 and Sun. Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. River House Café. Grab a coffee or chai tea and chat with the friendly staff while picking up the “Art For All” supplies. Seating options include a riverside table.
Sat. Nov. 14, Artist pop-up with Billy Lambert and Zoe Beickert. Their display includes jewelry made with silk, upcycled clothing and prints.
Sat. Nov. 14, Open Mic on the Outdoor Riverside Stage, 4-6 p.m. This is an onsite free event. Musicians, artists, poets and storytellers are invited to attend. Participants and audience members are asked to reserve a seat ahead of time by responding to the link on their website.
Sun. Nov. 15, Camera Club, 2-4 p.m. Come join the group for a lively photography discussion. All levels are invited to attend this onsite meeting.
Sun. Nov. 15, Poetry After Noon (Virtual), 2:30-4 p.m. Join local poet, John Berry, for readings from his respective works followed by an open mic of the spoken word. All are invited to attend. Check for the meeting link (which will be posted closer to the event) on their website.
Sat. Nov. 21, Artist Pop-up with Elaine Lawson including products made with alpaca wool.
Sun. Nov. 22 – Herb Club, 1:30-3 p.m. This family-friendly event includes a discussion of herbs, recipes, experiences and knowledge. Registration is required by RSVPing to the link on the website. Check the website to confirm meeting start time.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The Capon Bridge Library wishes to thank the citizens of Hampshire County for voting for the library levy. Thanks to your support, they are looking ahead to another successful year serving our community.
The Library is open on Mon., Tues., and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Curbside service continues to be available for those who choose this option. You may also request books or movies by utilizing their website.
Facebook story hour continues every Wed. at 11 a.m. Kids Crafts can be picked up on the front porch. The craft of the week is posted on Facebook by Thurs. evening. At this time, no small children are being admitted to the library.
Book Club will meet on Wed. Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is “True Colors” by Kristin Hannah. Everyone is invited to attend.
The Annual Thanksgiving Basket Drawing, hosted by the Friends of the Library, will include food for the Thanksgiving meal as well as a homemade table runner. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and can be purchased through the library website (using PayPal) or by coming by or calling the library. The drawing will be held on Wed., Nov. 18.
The Library is continuing to collect food for the Amazing Grace Food Bank. All non-perishable foods may be donated. In addition, the Library is a drop off site for the HC Animal Shelter. Items needed include blankets, sheets and towels.
New books on the shelves:
The Broken Ornament by Toni DiTerlizzi
The Little Acorn by Igloobooks
The Return by Nicholas Sparks
Fraidy Cat by Melinda Chambers
If Logs Could Talk by Gary Mason. This book is available for checkout but not currently available for purchase.
The West Virginia Kids Connect Access Point has been hooked up. Come by the library to sign up and your child will be able to log on anywhere in WV. Designed to assist children who do not have access to the Internet at home, all public schools, higher education institutions, county libraries and state parks will be turned into WIFI hot spots. To learn more, contact them at 1-866-K12-WIFI or look them up on the web at wvkidsconnect.net.
Capon Bridge Churches Updates
All 3 United Methodist Churches in the CaCapon Charge are now holding in-person services. They include Bethel United Methodist in Gore whose services begin at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Shiloh United Methodist in High View worships on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Willow Chapel United Methodist in Capon Springs has resumed in-person services; worship begins 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Living Waters of Capon Bridge is now holding in-person services on Sunday at 10 a.m. They are located at 155 Capon School Street in Capon Bridge whose services start at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Healing Waters Biker Church worships on Sun at 10:30 a.m. at the CB American Legion Ballroom, 484 Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge. Everyone is invited.
Capon Bridge Christian Church is holding in-person services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study meets on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Capon Bridge has resumed services at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The United Methodist Churches in the Capon Charge are streaming their services. Devotions are live-streamed Saturday on FB at 10 a.m. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m. and can be viewed via the Zoom App.
Special Days to Celebrate in November
Fri. Nov. 13 – World Kindness Day. In today’s chaotic world, kindness goes a long way. Something simple like holding open the door or helping someone put groceries in their car can make a huge difference. Writing a card, telephoning an old friend or checking in on an elderly neighbor are other ways to demonstrate kindness.
Mon. Nov. 16 – National Button Day. This day celebrates all those buttons that keep our clothes fastened and add flair to our outfits. A fun activity for this day might be to teach a child how to sew on a button or get out the button jar and look at how buttons have evolved over time.
Thurs. Nov. 19 – Play Monopoly Day. Currently published in 47 languages, this popular board game has entertained many for generations. Invented by Charles Darrow in 1933, the original game pieces included an iron, purse, lantern, racecar, thimble, shoe, top hat, battleship, cannon and a rocking horse. The longest recorded game lasted 70 days. What a great way to gather the family together for an evening of entertainment and surprises.
Tues. Nov. 24 – Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day. Ideas for celebrations on this day might include teaching your child to knit, braiding her hair or sharing with others the joy of growing an indoor herb garden. Whether you play an instrument, bake a batch of cookies, or read a story aloud with your child, take the time to share your special talents.
