ROMNEY — It seems that Christmas went off without a hitch this year, thanks to the Hampshire County kids who helped Santa find his lost elves in Romney.
The Great Elf Hunt in Romney, which started at the end of November, wrapped up just before Christmas as a big part of Romney’s Winterfest project. Thirty-six elves were scattered in windows around town, and kids could grab a map, find the elves and return the map to the “Letters to Santa” box outside the Soft Cloth Shop on Main Street.
Four rewards were given to Hampshire kids to show Santa’s gratitude:
• The Haza family, Springfield, $100
• The Ashton family, Romney, $75
• The Bennett-Rannell family, Romney, $75
• Kenley Iser, Augusta, $25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.