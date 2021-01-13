Thought for today: remember this song?
This world is not my home
I am just passing through,
My treasures are laid up somewhere beyond the blue.
-Author unknown
It’s a beautiful Lord’s Day here in Rio. The sun is shining.
Our community was saddened by the death of Charles Fitzwater on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Charles’s family and yours truly’s family were in the same community as kids growing up. Charles and his wife Gloria were the founders of the C & G General Store, which is now known to many as the Rio Mall. Our deepest sympathy to wife Gloria and all the family. He will be missed by all.
More sadness and deepest sympathy to the Norma Shanklin family and to the Edward Hill family.
Our hearts were saddened again on Saturday afternoon of hearing about the passing of Jerry Umberger. Jerry had been sick for a while. His friends of the Short Mountain South Subdivision and all the Rio folks that knew him will sure miss him. Our deepest sympathy to his wife Arlene and his children.
If you see Amanda Ruckman on Jan. 19 and Brittney Ruckman on Jan. 22, be sure to wish them both a happy birthday. They are both our granddaughters. Love you both and all the others too.
Not much news. Staying home except to go get groceries. With the virus, things are not the same. When we are alive and healthy and do not have the virus, we have a lot to be thankful for. Bills are not coming in, as the mail has been very slow. It’s a lot for the history books.
Yesterday is history; tomorrow is a mystery; today is a gift that is why it’s called the present.
-Author Unknown
Please stay well and stay safe. Until next time, God bless all.
