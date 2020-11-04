(Hope you enjoy!)
We are survivors. Consider the changes we have witnessed: we were born before television, before penicillin, before polio shots, contact lenses, Frisbees and the pill.
We were before radar, credit cards, split atoms, laser beams and ballpoint pens; before pantyhose, dishwashers, clothes dryers, electric blankets, air conditioners, drip-dry clothes, and before man walked on the moon.
We got married first and then lived together. How quaint can you be.
Designer jeans were scheming girls named Jean or Jeanne, and having a meaningful relationship meant getting along with our cousins.
We thought fast food was what you ate during Lent, and outer space was the back of the theater.
We were before househusbands, computer dating, dual careers and commuter marriages. We were before day care centers, group therapy and nursing homes. We never heard of FM radios, tape decks, electric typewriters, artificial hearts, word processors, yogurt and guys wearing earrings.
For us, time-sharing meant togetherness–not computers or condominiums. A "chip" meant a piece of wood; hardware meant hardware; and software wasn't even a word.
In 1940, "Made in Japan" meant junk and the term "making out" referred to how you did on your exam. Pizzas, McDonald's and instant coffee were unheard of.
We hit the scene when there were 5 and 10-cent stores, where you bought things for 5 and 10 cents–ice cream cones sold for a nickel or a dime. For 1 nickel you could ride a streetcar, make a phone call or buy a Pepsi or enough stamps to mail 1 letter and 2 post cards. You could buy a new Chevy for $600, but who could afford one? A pity too, because gas was 11 cents a gallon.
In our day, cigarette smoking was fashionable and grass was mowed. Coke was a cold drink and pot was something you cooked in. Rock music was a grandma's lullaby.
We were certainly not before the difference between the sexes was discovered, but we were surely before the sex change; we made do with what we had. And we were the "Let’s Generation" that was so dumb as to think you needed a husband to have a baby. No wonder we're so confused and there is such a generation gap today. But we survived. What better reason to celebrate? –Author Unknown
We were having beautiful weather, but it has been breezy here in Rio today. Hampshire County Schools are going all online for this week. Covid is around. Don't forget to get your flu shots. We got ours a couple weeks ago.
For anyone in the American Legion, Harold E. Plants passed away on Oct. 20 at the age of 85. He was a lifetime member of Capon Bridge Post 137 and served as American Legion State Commander in 2006 and 2007. He and Nancy lived in Capon Bridge for a number of years. Deepest sympathy to all.
Happy Birthday to yours truly tomorrow, Nov. 2, and to our great granddaughter Emma Charlton. Happy Birthday Emma. Emma is the granddaughter of Burl and Donna Charlton, daughter of the late Scott Charlton. Her mom and Meredith live in Harrisonburg, Va.
Happy, happy birthday to Lyle Daugherty, Nov. 1. Great neighbors. His family helped him celebrate his birthday with a surprise birthday lunch and cupcakes baked by his granddaughter, Marissa Simmons.
If I missed anyone, happy birthday.
Deepest sympathy to the Donald Saville family. His wife Ruth is the daughter of the late Marvin and Clara Timbrook and Don was the late Elmer and Hattie Saville's son. Don's mom, Hattie, was one of the charter ladies that started our American Legion Auxiliary Unit #134 in Kirby in 1949. A lot of history, and we must not lose it in this busy world.
Earlier I spoke of beautiful weather in Rio. Guess what I saw? Some of that white stuff, but it has stopped now.
Amy, J.J., Parker, and Natalie Charlton and Donna and Burl Charlton visited us on Saturday for a little while. Amanda Ruckman stops by from time to time and goes to Walmart for us.
Amanda Ruckman, Tina Ruckman, and yours truly took a road trip for my birthday to Blackwater Falls on Saturday, Oct. 24. It was a little foggy, but sun came out in the afternoon. We visited in Harman and took pictures at the Harman Brethren Church and elsewhere. We stopped at Smoke Hole Caverns and bought pizza in Petersburg for dinner and returned home. I had a great time. Thanks, Amanda and Tina. Enjoyed my birthday trip.
Any news to share, let Holly or I know. Take care and God bless.
