“And He said unto me, ‘My grace is sufficient for thee, for my strength is made perfect in weakness.’ Most gladly, therefore, will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.” 2 Corinthians, 12:9.
Birthday wishes to Conchita Haines and Jadelyn Stotler, Oct. 22, daughter-in-law Vickie Malcolm, Steve Rannels, Sandy Moreland, Oct. 23; daughter Sandy Hyson, Beth Brown, Dustin Hott, Pastor Chris Leatherman, Oct. 24; Josephine Morris, Oct. 28; Shane Hott and Steve Hyson, Oct. 30; Cortney Largent, Nov. 1; Laurie Thorne, Nov. 2.
Anniversary wishes to past bus drivers Wendy and Ray Anderson, Nov. 3, in Florida.
Hampshire High is finishing soccer games. Saturday, Oct. 17, I was there for the last home game with the team running across the field, and high-fiving the fans and thanking them for their support. Hampshire won, 4-3, against Keyser. It was emotional for seniors, but mixed with happiness also. Capon Bridge will be having school pictures taken on Oct. 29. Don’t send your kids to school in PJs that day.
Light House Assembly had dinner Sunday for their pastor, Earl Travis, and wife Debbie in appreciation for all they do for the church.
Capon Chapel will show appreciation to their pastor Chris and family Sunday. Pastors are busy people with all the study and prayers; they are hard-working people.
Don’t forget to take the time to vote on Nov. 3. If you don’t, then you have to keep your mouth shut and don’t give your opinion. It is your right and obligation to VOTE.
We were trimming bushes last week. We had to cut down our popcorn plant; it had grown over the porch roof. Somebody said for us to cut the blooms and plant in the spring for next year. It made our back porch smell like popcorn. The blooms and leaves smell like popcorn, it’s been a conversation piece all summer.
Sympathy to Donna Eloise Swisher’s family in her passing a couple weeks ago.
Prayer concerns: nephew Keith Lambert Jr., Kathy Potts (and also the loss of her brother), Ethan Sowers. Diana Perry, Dallas Fowler, Willie and Betty Lambert Galliher, Lorie Pownell Zebarth, Bobbi Jean Smith, Terry Alkire, Terri Santymire and Anthony Voit. When they come to mind, say a prayer. Any news, call or email. Love to talk.
