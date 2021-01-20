CUMBERLAND – Three local residents graduated from Allegany College of Maryland at the end of the fall 2020 semester.
They were among 187 graduates who earned 203 associate degrees and certificates.
Degrees went to Katarina Marie Harrison of Burlington in nursing; Alisa Renee McKinney in hospitality event management; and Steven A. Parsons Jr. of Springfield as a pharmacy technician.
Marshall names 2 to dean’s list
Marshall University had 2 students from Hampshire County on its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
They are Tristan C. Kelly of Augusta and Annabelle L. Kitzmiller of Slanesville.
Marshall’s traditional Dean’s List is composed of undergraduate students who have at least a 3.3 grade-point average for 12 graded hours.
Shepherd honors Hampshire residents
Twenty-one Hampshire County residents were among 925 students named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.4 grade-point average for the semester and carry at least 15 hours of coursework.
The Hampshire honorees are Zoe Grim, Susannah R. Sine, Matthew Sneathen and Alyssa M. Ward of Augusta; Savannah M. Garrett, Makayla E. Gibson, Carrie B. Goad, Alexandra N. Grassi, Colton A. Heavner and Joshua M. Medina of Capon Bridge; Kennedy M. Canan of Green Spring; Kameron T. Kesner of Purgitsville; Beverly S. Dean, Olivia A. Lee and Morgan G. Wilkins of Romney; Leighia J. Masse of Slanesville; Mikhaela G. Barnes, Shalyn N. Collett and Maryanna Milleson of Springfield; and Zachary M. Franks and Blair M. Spaid of Yellow Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.