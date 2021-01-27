I was sorry to read of the passing of Coach Don Peters. Sympathy is extended to his family. Coach Peters was teaching and coaching when I was in Romney High School, and then we went to Hampshire High School. Later, he was my insurance agent for many years. I remember at his retirement celebration in the insurance office he said, “I’m going to buy golf balls and play golf and shot gun shells and hunt rabbits.” I guess he did a lot of things in his retirement years. Don will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Last Thursday, Randy, Wanda and Lana Koontz went to Moorefield to the Armory and received their COVID-19 vaccines. The Armory is a wonderful facility and everyone was so organized and coordinated that we walked right through, no waiting, got our shot and timer to wait 15 minutes to see if we had a reaction, gave back the timer and left. It was a beautiful sunny day and since we have been staying home, it was a change of scenery to drive there.
By the sounds of the weather report, we are going to have all the elements of winter this week. Be careful and take it slow and easy if you are out this week. The ground hog will give his report the 2nd of next week, so we’ll know what happening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.