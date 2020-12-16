If Jesus came to your house
If Jesus came to your house to spend a day or 2-
If He came unexpectedly, I wonder what you’d do.
Oh, I know you’d give your nicest room to such an honored Guest,
And all the food you’d serve to Him would be the very best,
And you would keep assuring Him you’re glad to have Him there-
That serving Him in your own home is joy beyond compare.
But-when you saw Him coming, would you meet Him at the door
With arms outstretched in welcome to your heav’nly visitor?
Or would you have to change your clothes before you let Him in
Or hide some magazines and put the Bible where they’d been?
Would you turn off the radio and hope He hadn’t heard,
And wish you hadn’t uttered that last loud, hasty word?
Would you hide your worldly music and put some hymn books out?
Could you let Jesus walk right in or would you rush about?
And I wonder, if the Savior spent a day or 2 with you,
Would you go right on doing the things you always do?
Would you keep right on saying the things you always say?
Would life for you continue as it does from day to day?
Would your family conversation keep up its usual pace,
And would you find it hard each meal to say a table grace?
Would you sing the songs you always sing and read the books you read
And let Him know the things on which your mind and spirit feed?
Would you take Jesus with you ev’ry where you’d planned to go,
Or would you maybe change your plans for just a day or so?
Would you be glad to have Him meet your very closest friends?
Or would you hope they’d stay away until His visit ends?
Would you be glad to have Him stay forever on and on,
Or would you sigh with great relief when He at last was gone?
It might be interesting to know the things that you would do
If Jesus Christ in person came to spend some time with you.”
- Author Unknown
It is almost Christmas time and Holly and I would like to thank the Hampshire Review staff for printing our articles of news this year. We wish all of you a blessed and merry Christmas and a happy New Year. May God Bless all, and stay safe.
I wish my husband Larry Mason a Happy Birthday on Dec. 14, and anyone else that is having a birthday the rest of the month.
This Coronavirus has school online, some restaurants closed, no one visiting and lots of folks are sick at home or in hospitals. A vaccine is on its way, so everyone try to stay safe. Our deepest sympathy to all that have lost loved ones.
A very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to each of you readers. We hope you enjoy what we have written and hope it has brightened your week. Until next time, stay safe and God bless all.
