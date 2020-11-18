Betty passed away at home on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Betty spent her lifetime around Springfield and I can remember back in the late ’60s that Betty and her sister came into every Friday morning to get their hair done. It was a very entertaining morning.
She will be missed by her family and many friends.
Rylee Koontz spent Friday night, Nov. 6, with her friend C.J. Gray in Corriganville, Md.Amanda Koontz spent last weekend in Middletown, Del., with friends.
Congratulations to all the state and county newly elected and re-elected officials for the next 4 years. I won’t even go to the national level. This past Sunday our minister’s message was God is Still in Control.
Belated birthday wishes to Carol Raines in Springfield on Nov. 14.
Have a safe and successful deer hunting season and whatever way you celebrate Thanksgiving this year, have a very blessed, thankful one.
