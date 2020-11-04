“I will lead them in paths that they have not known. I will make darkness light before them, and crooked things straight. These things will I do unto them, and not forsake them. Amen.” Isaiah 42:16
Birthday wishes to Terri Santymire, Nov. 4; Owen Wilkins and Bonnie Will, Nov. 6; Joan Kitzmiller, Nov. 9; Charlotte Charlie Wells, Nov. 11; our grandson Derrick Hyson will be 18 on Nov. 12; Gracie Montgomery, Glenda Moreland, Paula Davis and Kaya Funk, all Nov. 15; Braelynn Martin and Ryan Ginevan, Nov. 16; Angie Bender and Jeannie Clower, Nov. 20.
Anniversary wishes to Mike and Debbie Hall, Nov. 9; Delye and Doris Moreland, Nov. 12; Tom and Patty Campbell, Nov. 15.
This week, school was virtual, with children staying home with homework Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. County had 17 tested positive, with 2 from Mineral County that left Hampshire with 15 positive. Please wear masks and do social distance. School closed Tuesday for the election, and will also be closed Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving.
A wonderful baby shower for (soon to arrive Anna Marie Hamblin) parents Matt and Taulana. I think she received everything she will need for a while. Played a game for the men that were there, and they were too funny to watch. Everyone had a very enjoyable time.
Sympathy to Don Knotts’ family in his passing. He had been a minister in West Marva district, his brother is Roger Leatherman, who serves Knobley Church of the Brethren. An uncle to Pastor Chris Leatherman, who serves Capon Chapel. Don is now home after several battles. “He has won the race.”
Prayer concerns to Keithie Lambert, Jr., Dallas Fowler, Diane Perry, Ethan Sowers, Terri Santymire, Kathy Potts, Willie and Betty Galliher, Lorie Zebarth, Terry Alkire, Anthony Voit, Bobbi Jean Smith, Willis Bohrer, Betty Kidwell and Patty Campbell. When everyone comes to mind, say a prayer.
Any news, please call or email bundy1@frontier.com.
