There is an important date coming up in the next few days, not only for our community but for the entire country. It is important that you exercise your right to vote on Nov. 3rd. If the library and fire levies do not pass this time we will lose our libraries and possibly our local fire departments. Your home fire insurance is rated on the location of the nearest active fire department to your home, and the services the libraries provide to the community would be sorely missed.
During this pandemic, the fundraising activities of fire departments, churches and other organizations have been severely constrained. The Capon Springs Fire and Rescue had a drive-thru pick up dinner on Oct. 18. The food was great and the drive-up was a pleasant experience with the fall colors and weather.
Hope to see you at the polls. I will be working precinct No. 2.
Happy birthday wishes to: Abigal Smith, Oct. 28; Doug Hopper, Oct. 30; and Helen Zulauf, Oct. 31.
Congratulations to Tom and Nancy Pugh who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Oct. 28.
