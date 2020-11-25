Like most of you, recently I have been receiving seasonal catalogs in the mail. These catalogs try to entice us to buy anything from gifts to food.
While having breakfast this week, I was drawn to a caption entitled, “Sweet Treats.” Of course, the description included truffles, cakes, pies and cookies. For me this year, the sweetness of Thanksgiving is in the connections I have been able to maintain, even in the face of adversity.
Although I may not be sitting across the table from friends and family members, the sweetness of loving them remains constant.
News From the River House: Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org.
Saturday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. River House Café. Grab a coffee or chai tea and chat with the friendly staff while picking up the “Art For All” supplies. Seating options include a riverside table.
Saturday, Nov. 28, The Davis Bradley Concert, 3-5 p.m., Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Stop by for some seasonal music including blue grass, swing, and familiar classics. In case of inclement weather, tickets will be refunded, and the concert will be broadcast via Facebook live.
Saturday, Dec. 6, Outdoor Artisan’s Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This time of the year, unique local gifts are always a big hit. Stop by for an opportunity to meet some of the artists at work while shopping for that special Christmas gift.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The library is open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Curbside service continues to be available for those who choose this option. You may also request books or movies by utilizing their website.
Although there will be no public Christmas tree lighting ceremony this year, the Ruritan Club will be lighting the community Christmas tree on Friday, Dec. 4. Everyone is invited to subsequently stop by during the holidays to place a decoration on the tree in memory of a loved one or hang a homemade ornament made by children.
Facebook story hour continues every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Kids’ crafts can be picked up on the front porch. The craft of the week is posted on Facebook by Thursday evening. At this time, no small children are being admitted to the library.
The annual Thanksgiving basket drawing was held on Thursday, Nov. 18. Congratulations to Wanda Oates of High View for winning the basket and homemade table runner.
The library is continuing to collect food for the Amazing Food Bank. All non-perishable foods may be donated. In addition, the library is a drop-off site for the Hampshire County animal shelter. Items for the shelter include blankets, sheets and towels.
The library is also a designated drop off point for the Toys for Tots program. All new, unwrapped toys can be donated now through Dec. 17.
Looking ahead: The book club is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. The book chosen for discussion is “Christmas Train” by David Baldacci.
A giant holiday card is being created to celebrate the season and will be on display on the front lawn soon. Sponsored by the Hampshire County Arts Council, it’s sure to delight everyone.
New books on the shelves (donated by The Friends of the Library):
“Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber,
“Christmas in Silver Springs” by Brenda Novak,
“The Radium Girls” by Kate Moore,
“Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown,
“If It Bleeds” by Stephen King,
“Piece of My Heart” by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke.
The West Virginia Kids Connect Access Point has been hooked up. Come by the library to sign up and your child will be able to log on anywhere in the state. Designed to assist children who do not have access to the Internet at home, all public schools, higher education institutions, county libraries and state parks will be turned into Wi-Fi hot spots. To learn more, contact them at 1-866-K12-WIFI or look them up on the web at wvkidsconnect.net.
The library is proud to promote local artists during this holiday season. Artist Janet Hockman has created several items on display in the library and for sale. These items include ornaments, Santa pinecone pins, ceramic Christmas tree bulbs and other painted crafts.
Photographs by Ed Mauer are also on display and for sale. In addition, the library is selling poster size prints by artist Laura Seabright, “Confederate Spirits Return.” These prints are available unsigned ($25) or signed and numbered ($50). Don’t miss this opportunity to give a gift that also supports the local economy.
Community events:
Nov. 28, – Opening Ceremonies for the annual Christmas Festival of Lights, 5 p.m. in the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Century Hampshire Park in Augusta. Free hot chocolate, coffee and cookies will be available. Santa will also make an appearance. The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. This drive-through exhibit includes a spectacular display of lights with musical accompaniment. Simply tune your radio to a specific frequency and the music will play while you drive through the festival. This is a free event and runs through Jan. 1; open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly.
Saturday, Nov. 28, Holly Jolly Elf Hunt begins. Local merchants in the Capon Bridge area have teamed up with the Hampshire County Arts Council and The River House to create an incredibly special local shopping experience. Each participating merchant will hide 10 or more elves within their store. An elf card will be given to each participant and prizes will be rewarded to those shoppers who find the most elves. For more information, follow the “Holly Jolly Hampshire Elf” on Facebook.
Special Days to Celebrate in December:
Tuesday, Dec. 1 – National Christmas Lights Day. This is the year to get those decorations out early. String the lights, decorate the tree and hang a wreath. You might also take a walk in your neighborhood to share in the joy of the holiday spirit.
Friday, Dec. 4 – National Cookie Day. One of my favorite treats is a warm cookie from the oven. Whether you choose chocolate chip, peanut butter, sugar cookies or an old family recipe, why not bake up a batch and share with your family and neighbors for the holidays.
Sunday, Dec. 6 – National Microwave Day. No day deserves more attention in the kitchen that of the microwave. Allowing us to heat up leftovers, quickly make a cup of tea or make popcorn in a jiffy, the microwave is here to stay and remains a staple in today’s world.
As we prepare for the holidays, let’s not forget to feed those families who are in need this Thanksgiving. Give to your local food bank, either by donating non-perishable food items or making a monetary donation. The Capon Bridge Library is a drop off point for the Amazing Grace Food Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.