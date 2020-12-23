I applaud the weather forecasters for their accuracy. Topper Shutt of Channel 9 is a snow-lover and he was right on target. It was a beautiful snow as it fell and covered the landscape. I filled up my bird feeders and sat back to watch. The feeder tree resembled a busy airport as they flocked in to eat. I feed year-round, so the birds know where to go when the weather is bad. Blue jays, cardinals, tufted titmouse, red-headed woodpeckers, snow birds, juncos, finches and mourning doves clustered around and devoured my offerings. They have to come to the feeder tree to eat, and it is in an open area. I see them come from the woods, land in the white pine tree and then on to the feeder tree. We received about 7-1/2 inches of snow here. All business ceases when it starts to snow, cancellations come in and then the phone stops ringing. I spent the day shoveling out my doors and putting wood in the stove. I also began wrapping Christmas gifts with great gusto. On Thursday, my neighbor, Gary Hahn, opened my driveway and parking lot. Thank you, Gary, for the assistance.
We are winding down on our church Christmas projects. Our food baskets have been delivered to the local food pantry and all the hats and scarves we have been working on for months will be picked up for Toys for Tots. We will start replenishing our supply in the New Year. Our Candlelight Christmas Eve Service will be a Zoom service. This is the 1st time it will not be at the chapel for many years.
We have lost 3 more local people to death. Ronnie Conway, Diane Parker and Mary Miller. Ronnie had been in poor health for some time and Diane had also been unwell. Mary Miller was 100 years old and had lived in Capon Bridge for many years. Her husband, Marvin, who preceded her in death, was a whiz with lawn mowers and could fix anything. Sympathy is extended to the families and friends of these folks. It is very hard to lose someone to death during the Christmas season. Elva Hahn, 90, of Gore also passed away this week. She was a spirited lady and a wonderful soul. We will miss them all.
I want to mention an unusual happening on Dec. 21, the first day of winter. The planets, Jupiter and Saturn pass each other at night and you can see it happen here on earth. Planets regularly appear to pass each other in the solar system with Jupiter and Saturn being aligned about every 20 years. It has been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other and nearly 800 hundred years since this occurred at night as it does in the year 2020.
To see this phenomenon, find an unobstructed spot to view the night sky an hour after sunset on Dec. 21. Look to the southwestern sky, Jupiter will look like a bright star and be easily seen. Saturn will be slightly fainter and above and to the left of Jupiter until Dec. 21 when Jupiter will overtake Saturn and they will reverse positions in the sky.
Planets can be seen with the human eye, but if you have binoculars or a small telescope you may be able to see Jupiter’s 4 large moons orbiting the giant planet. The solstice is the longest night of the year so this rare coincidence will give folks a great chance to go outside and see the solar system.
Merry Christmas and a healthy, happy New Year.
