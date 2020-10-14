It’s a nice rainy morning here in the valley and folks are enjoying autumn with late changing of the leaves, and even the harvest of some late vegetables in the gardens. Ernie Racey and Harry and Helen Pyles have enjoyed picking tomatoes, and we have even had corn on the cob, and others are harvesting the last of peppers and cabbage.
The old 1-room School House in Horn Camp got a new paint job this summer, and thanks to Chuck Ramsey for finishing the trim work last week. Recent callers at the old building include MABDR Bikers of South Africa and wife of Fla., as well as others from N. C., New York, Ga. and W.Va. Others calling on us last week include Kevin Kline and his mother, Shirley, of Bedford, Pa. and Brenda Crites of Moorefield.
Jennifer Cox of Morgantown was here with family, Alan and Judy Cox, for the weekend.
The Lupton Sisters enjoyed a day outing in the Grantsville, Md. area and dinner at the Casselman Inn – this included Margaret and husband Marion Rog from Morgantown, Joyce Binghan and Karen Hott of Augusta and Nancy Poland and Cinda Bowman of Kirby.
Sending special belated birthday wishes to the Racey family—this being Eddie Racey on the 14th. His daughter Kerry on the 10th and little grandson Bentley Riggleman on his 1st birthday.
Also special wishes going to Sharon Fout, Phyllis Boylard, Julie Landis and Connie Pyles on the 24th. Special wishes to Roddy Bowman.
