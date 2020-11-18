The Capon Valley Ruritan Club has for many years joined with the Marine Corps Reserve and their Toys For Tots program and will be doing so again this year.
It will be a more complicated program this year, collecting and distributing toys, because of the pandemic. We have placed collection boxes at Riverside Auto in Yellow Spring, Shiloh and Timber Ridge churches, Capon Springs fire hall and at the Ruritan Club.
If you are able, please donate a toy for a child who might otherwise not receive a toy for Christmas. Call me for more information, or if you know a child who needs a toy for Christmas, call me To register them at 304-856-2816.
The Capon Valle'y Ruritan Club will not hold a regular member meeting this month. It is the club’s hope that they will be able to hold a regular meeting in December.
Please be safe during this pandemic and follow health department guidelines. Protect yourself and your neighbor; wear a mask in public, maintain social distancing and try to avoid large social gatherings.
Happy birthday wishes to; Amber Campbell, Nov. 20; Logan Spaid, Nov. 18; Tom Pugh, Nov. 23; and Galen Spaid, Nov. 28.
A special birthday wish to my friend Vicki Dennis, who lives in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 28.
Congratulations to Harold and Shelva Switzer, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, and to Ed and Janet Kline and Tom and Sharon Jenkins, who will be celebrating on Nov. 30.
