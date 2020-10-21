I was saddened to read of the passing of Grady Bradfield, who passed away on Oct. 7. I remember when I was on the RC&D council (Resource, Conservation, & Development). He and the other commissioners worked with the council on several development projects. I also remember him saying that working with the RC&D was a good right arm. Everything that was written and said about him was true, and if you knew him you could relate to it. So I extend sympathy to the family and friends of Grady; he will truly be missed by all.
Also, I would like to extend sympathy to the family and friends of Patrick Duckworth who passed away Oct. 15. Pat lived here several years, worked here and was well known in this area and in Oldtown, Md. Pat will be missed by all who knew him.
This past Saturday, Wanda Koontz and Billie Rae Householder of Martinsburg met 4 other classmates from the 1968 class of Oldtown High School at Betty Holler’s home at Lakewood for lunch.
I hope you are still enjoying these beautiful fall days and the leaves turning. It will soon be gone and we will have to cope with the cold and snowy days of winter.
