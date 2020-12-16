Richard Mann and son, Bat of Princeton and a friend from Morgantown spent some time at the camp here as did Sam and Richard Meese of Shady Springs, WV, and we enjoyed having these special friends stop by to say hello, as we did also enjoy Bob Fields and Robert Fields and Nelson Stephens of Martinsburg and cousins from Bedford, Pa., Kevin and Walker Kline stopped by.
A very special birthday wish goes to Frances (Funk) Davis on her 85th birthday on Dec. 19. Also, same day, Steve and Wanda Hott are celebrating their wedding Anniversary — not much celebrating as most folks are staying home to avoid contact with the COVID virus. Our prayers are with all that are ill and heartfelt sympathy to Brandon and Lynnzie Montgomery of here on the loss of grandmother, Fern Montgomery of Levels.
Vince Hughes spent a few days in Chester Co. Pa. with his sister, recently.
Nancy Clarke and son, Ed Hovan recently visited with her sister in Michigan, who is very ill at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.