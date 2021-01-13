Did you think you would ever hear or read the headline “rioting and destruction in the nations capitol building”? If the federal government and the capitol police had been acting as they should have, this situation would never have been allowed to occur.
Speaking of actions of the federal government, the way the post office department has been acting is a disgrace. Mail that I know was posted at least 5 weeks ago is still not being delivered. I don’t understand why the companies that are paying the post office to deliver their mail are not more actively pressuring the post office to do the job they are being paid to do. Items like utility bills and credit card statements not delivered are causing late fees to accrue for families who are already struggling financially. The postmaster general should have been removed months ago when he deliberately started this mail slowdown.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church announced on Jan. 10 that they will hold their annual congregational meeting, which has been delayed because of the pandemic, on Sun., Jan. 31, following the morning worship service. Sunday school and bible study are still being cancelled for the time being.
You can call the county health dept. to be put on a waiting list for an appointment to receive the Coronavirus vaccine if you are 80 years old or older.
Happy birthday wishes to Jonathan Brill, Jan. 23 and Geraldine Loy, Jan. 27.
Congratulations to Galen and Jeanie Spaid who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Jan. 21.
