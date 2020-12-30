The final hours of 2020 are ticking away. The majority of us will be glad to see it go. Next year could be better or it could be worse. In the past, it has been said of an event that happened on a certain day, such as 9/11, it changed our lives forever. It appears the year 2020 has changed everyone’s lives forever. When we hang that new calendar on the wall, and turn to Jan. 1, 2021, will we be instantly richer, healthier, happier and only good things will happen to us? I don’t think so. We will have to dig deeper and walk stronger in our faith and hope for better things. “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)
There has been so much sadness in the last couple weeks in Hampshire County. Sympathy to the Shirley and Jim Burkett families. They were killed in an automobile accident on Fri., Dec. 18.
Springfield lost another icon with the passing away of Richard Grace on Mon., Dec. 21, at UPMC Western Md., Cumberland. He was a good worker in his church and all other activities in the community. He will really be missed.
Shirley Lee passed away on Sun., Dec. 20, at the Hampshire Center in Romney. She was from Green Spring and never forgot her roots. Shirley lived in Springfield and worked at the school for many years. She will also be missed.
On Christmas Day there was a fatal accident in the Valley, and a young fellow from Cumberland, Md. was killed. The other young fellow was from New Creek. Sympathy to all the families.
On Dec. 15, Alex Embry celebrated his 19th birthday at home with parents Matt and Michele, brother Eli, grandparents Gig and Gale Smith and the Randy Koontz family.
Amanda Koontz had daughter Rylee an 11th birthday party on Wed., Dec. 23 with a family gathering at home with grandparents Randy and Wanda Koontz, Gig and Gale Smith, the Matt Embrey Family and Lana Koontz. All had Christmas dinner at Matt and Michele’s.
I hope the elected officials can do all they can do to keep the DMV in Romney. If Keyser wanted a DMV, why don’t they build one and leave us alone.
Randy and Wanda Koontz celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with take-out from Main Street Grill, Romney.
Birthday wishes to Scott Shaffer who will celebrate on Jan. 3.
This is my last letter for this year, and I want to thank everyone for sharing news. Don’t forget to call and share in the coming months. Happy New Year and party safely to keep us safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.