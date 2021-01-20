Hampshire County has lost 2 local citizens to death. Ted Braithwaite of LeHew passed away on Jan. 9. Ted was a Capon Bridge High School graduate who married his high school sweetheart, Paula Sue, and they were always together. We were all students at Capon Bridge High School and share many memories of those days. In later years, Ted and Sue were often together at Capon Valley View Senior Center and were a vital part of the community. Sympathy is extended to family and friends. Glenn Crabtree passed away on Jan. 7. Glen attended Romney High School but he married a Capon Bridge graduate, Janet Alkire. They also had a close and enduring marriage. My sympathies to Janet and her family and friends as well.
Congratulations are in order for Don and Guelda Wolford. They recently celebrated a 60th wedding anniversary. I don’t think they had a big celebration; the Covid virus made that a big risk. Happy anniversary to them and many more.
I occasionally make house calls for some of my clients who are elderly and no longer drive. This week I had a morning out of the shop, visiting Juanita Ludwick of Capon Springs. I have known her over 50 years and consider her a wonderful person. She is in her nineties and watched over by her family. Like so many residents of Capon Springs, Juanita worked at the hotel for many years.
I also had a nice chat with an old friend, Dawn Stickman, at Walmart. I was delighted to see her but sorry I did not immediately recognize her in her mask. Dawn and her husband, Buddy, gave us much love, support and encouragement at Capon Chapel. The large cross on the exterior of the church was made and given by Dawn and Buddy. Hopefully this enforced stay-at-home period in our lives will soon be over and we can resume our church and community activities.
I finally received a Potomac Edison bill for January, which was double what it should have been and a late charge was attached. I also got a few Christmas cards and my Dec. 9 Hampshire Review. My December telephone bill is still missing and unpaid. As soon as it arrives I will be caught up at last.
I was deeply saddened by the violence in our capital city. Our country is no longer a safe haven. o
