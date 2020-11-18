Greg and Lisa Rinker recently visited with Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Rinker in Mississippi.
Marion and Margaret Rog of Morgantown spent last weekend here with parents Wayne and Una Lupton.
Richard Mann of Princeton spent several days at the camp in Pot Lick Cove. Matthew Padgett of Middleburg, Va., also was at the homestead in the Cove.
Mrs. Ruth Loar was honored with a special dinner at the home of daughter Debbie Lupton on Saturday along with other family members to celebrate her 88th. birthday.
Mrs. Renee Pownell of Morgantown spent time with parents Rod and Cinda Bowman as Cinda recuperates from recent surgery. Other visitors with them include Corina Reynolds, Carli, Joe and Caleb, Richie and Tara Lupton, Nancy Poland, Rick Lupton, Margaret and Marion Rog, and Joyce Bingha, and Whitney, Tiffany and Stephanie.
Alvin McKee is recuperating at the home of daughter Lisa Liller and family in Purgitsville, following knee replacement . Dave Rice, Mark Akerman and Ernie Racey are also among other recent surgical patients in the area.
Best Wishes to all of them and others with health issues.
Ours hearts are heavy today with the news of the passing of our nephew, Mackie Crites of Moorefield.
