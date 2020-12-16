FAIRMONT — Five students from Hampshire County have been recognized for academic excellence during Fairmont State University’s fall semester.
Ashley Marshall, Shyann Strawderman and Katlyn Tompkins were named to the President’s List. Hailey McAllister and Samuel Wilson gained the Dean's List
The school honored more than 1,200 students in all.
Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade-point average are named to the President’s List. o
