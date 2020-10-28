It is that time again. This coming weekend we will be setting our clocks back 1 hour on Sunday morning at 2 a.m., Nov. 1. I am always unable to adjust rapidly. I find that it takes me 2 weeks to get used to the change. Folks who like it argue that it saves energy, and promotes outdoor leisure activity in the evening, which makes it good for physical and mental health. It also reduces traffic accidents and crime. Opponents of the measure argue that it disrupts circadian rhythms impacting health in the process and increasing fatal traffic accidents. During warm weather I like to rise with the sun. If it is cold and dark outside, I tend to snuggle deeper into my favorite blanket. How about you?
Mike Tucker who has lived in High View for many years passed away recently. Mike visited the Senior Center often for a cup of coffee and a haircut. He took every opportunity to speak about his Lord and his relationship with him. He was a very special person and his presence will be missed. Sympathy is extended to his family and friends. Terry Hite Gibson has also lost her battle with cancer. Her family, friends and community mourn her loss. May they find comfort to ease the pain of losing a daughter, sister, wife and mother.
Early voting is available all week in Hampshire County. It started on the 21st of October and will end on the 31st. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required and the location is the Old Courthouse on Main St., Romney. WV. A large turnout is expected on Election Day so if the opportunity arises, take advantage of the early voting process.
I survived a deer incident today without damage, but my car did not. Two deer running at full speed sprang from the wooded area near Camp White Rock on Christian Church Road. We collided and my car needs a new headlight and fender, and I am without transportation. I have been up and down the road many times, seeing deer but being able to avoid them. Today was my turn to take a hit. Please be especially careful at this time of the year.
Hardy Net Internet is coming to this area. For those of us who have experienced on and off Internet with Frontier, it is welcome. We will soon have a choice between Frontier and Hardy Net. I am hoping to see much improved service.
