Spotlight
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation has given 2 scholarships to a Green Spring woman.
Jessica Riggleman has won the Nicole Halmos Scholarship and the Robert W. Knisley Memorial Scholarship.
She joins 9 other winners of scholarships from the foundation, which awards more than 2,500 scholarships annually. Scholarships are awarded based on criteria determined by the scholarship benefactor. More information is available at allegany.edu/scholarships.
Shepherd awards grants
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Eight students from Hampshire County have been awarded privately funded scholarships from the Shepherd University Foundation.
The local recipients are:
• From Augusta: Susannah Sine , the Caroline P. Nethken Memorial Scholarship, and Alyssa Ward, the Charles and Clara Freeland Scholarship and Elementary Education Scholarship;
• From Capon Bridge: Makayla Gibson, the Shepherd Fund, and Carrie Goad, the Carole Ergin Scholarship; and
• From Romney: Beverly Dean, the Robert and Jean Rissler Scholarship, Sydney Park, the West Virginia Society of DC Scholarship and N. Lamont Pyles Scholarship, Morgan Wilkins, the Roger and Emily Cissel Scholarship, and Maryanna Milleson, the Elsie and Joseph Renn Memorial Scholarship and Burkhart Legacy Trust Scholarship.
The Foundation will provide more than $2 million in student, faculty, and program support for the 2020-2021 academic year. Located in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Shepherd University is a regional public university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
