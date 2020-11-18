There hasn’t been a whole lot in itself that has been particularly praiseworthy over the past year. That’s taking nothing from God, Himself, but I’m talking about actual noteworthy events.
It was sometime around March that COVID—19 made its debut and nothing has seemed exciting since. Suddenly we were surrounded with speculations on who done it, why would they do it and what could anyone hope to accomplish with such a cruel joke? Before long accusations were being made, fingers were pointing in all directions and divisions within our country were becoming more and more transparent.
Travel plans were becoming a thing of the past and the term “quarantine” quickly became a definite thing of the future. Now approximately 8 months later questions continue to go unanswered to the satisfaction of many, including how long must this circus continue?
I don’t take COVID lightly. I have good friends who are younger than myself who have been devastated by the disease. On the other hand, I’ve had family members who got through it as if we’re a bad case of the flu. Who can figure?
But 2020 has been a year in which, much of whatever was once considered to be normal, that no longer is the case. Going out to dinner was almost a weekly event for many, but now, it has become an almost novel experience. My wife and I used to eat out frequently because of our busy schedules, but not so much anymore.
It felt odd for a while, almost foreign in fact to walk into a medical facility, be stopped and asked such questions such as, “have you come in contact with anyone who had been diagnosed with COVID?” and “have you traveled outside of your community within the past two weeks.”
It felt almost like going through a military checkpoint in some third—world country. Businesses suffered drastically in 2020 with mandatory shutdowns being issued by government officials.
Personal relationships suffered as well with a new term of “social distancing” being introduced into our society almost overnight. Political parties took on a whole new method of campaigning and school aged children were introduced to virtual classrooms while weddings and funerals were scaled down to minimal family members being allowed to attend. Graveside services became the norm when burying a loved one. Churches closed their doors, all under the guise of COVID. Some opted for a parking lot service and some still have chosen to remain closed to this day.
As we come to the close of this year, nothing seems real yet at the same time everything seems far too real.
The year 2020 can be described as a time when reality seemed almost fictional.
It was a time when living through it hasn’t really been any fun and looking back on it is equally as sobering.
It was a year in which we have watched the news and saw the streets of our cities rioted, looted and burned with fire.
Under the guise of bringing an end to racial divisions and discriminations, we have seen racial problems become more and more of an issue. Groups carrying banners proclaiming that Black Lives Matter were met with others proclaiming that Blue Lives (law enforcement officers) Matter and others making it an issue to state that White Lives Matter as well. And so it was.
Yet even through difficult times the Bible tells us that “hope deferred makes the heart sick” and therefore exhorts us “not to lose hope.”
New Year’s Eve of 2020 could be a definite time to celebrate.
That is, only if we determine within ourselves to make 2021 different than its predecessor.
And that is only if we work to bring about a healing instead of keeping the division going.
There is strong concern regarding the division between the political parties, differences between the racial parties and the list continues.
How do we change such things? We start by learning to think more of others than we think of ourselves. And we begin by realizing that we are never all going to agree completely.
For some reason non-Christians tend to get offended when Christians talk about one’s belief in God. On the other hand, we Christians tend to get offended when atheists and agnostics talk about the fact that they don’t, or at least aren’t sure if they believe in a Creator. I think it’s difficult at times for us to realize that even God took a great risk in giving mankind a free will. By doing so, it meant that mankind could easily turn against his Creator and deny the very existence of God.
God has handled that reality since the beginning of time and He has survived. In a Utopian world, we would have everyone agree with our way of thinking, but this is not a Utopian society. This is reality. It’s often harsh and cruel and difficult to live in at times. Ultimately we as Christians have only one option — to know what we believe, and to live like we really do believe it.
We are to proclaim the gospel of Christ and Christ crucified, that Jesus died for the sins of all mankind so that whosoever will may come to God through His Son Jesus.
And we must proclaim the gospel of salvation with the same love with which Jesus brought it to mankind. Thank God 2020 is nearly over and thank God that we are being offered an opportunity to hopefully make sure 2021 doesn’t follow suit like this crazy year.
