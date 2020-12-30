Twelve things to remember as we start the New Year 2021:
The value of time
The success of perseverance
The pleasure of working
The dignity of simplicity
The worth of character
The power of kindness
The influence of example
The obligation of duty
The wisdom of economy
The virtue of patience
The improvement of talent
And the joy of dignity.
…But most of all…
The future is brighter as God promises.
First and foremost, we again thank the Hampshire Review for printing our articles this past year, and for all of you that have given us news. We wish all our readers a blessed new year. This year has been a trying year. Some have lost loved ones in death, and the virus has been hard on everyone, but we need to remember it is all in God’s hands. Stay safe, wear a mask, wash your hands and sanitize. (We will remember those words). Christmas sure was different, but next year we pray we will be back to (somewhat) normal. Today is beautiful; the sun is shining.
We send our deepest sympathy to the Frank Baker family on the death of his wife Shirley Miller Baker. Frank and yours truly are related; his grandfather and my grandmother were siblings. To all the other family in Rio and everywhere else, we send our condolences to all families.
The old folks say the first 3 days of January weather rules the first 3 months of winter weather, so that is something to watch for to see if that holds true. Not much to write about, but Holly and I wish all of you a blessed New Year 2021, and may God keep you and us in the palm of his hand. Until next time, stay well and God Bless. o
