Shenandoah honors half dozen
WINCHESTER — Six Hampshire County residents have made the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for Fall 2020 and 1 of them was also named to the President’s List.
Alex Kimble of Augusta was a President’s List scholar because he learned at least a 3.9 grade-point average as a full-time student there.
Others who made the Dean’s List were Trevor Shaffer of Augusta, Kendra Kump of High View, Jennifer Doney of Romney, Cassidy Hart of Paw Paw and Tristan Everett of Purgitsville.
Dean’s List students earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher carrying at least 12 credits.
Glenville State honors Moreland
GLENVILLE — Della Moreland of Augusta has been named to the Glenville State College Provost’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2020 semester. To be named to the GSC Provost’s Honor Roll, students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
