From one pumpkin to another.
A woman was asked by a coworker, "What is it like to be a Christian?"
The coworker replied, "It is like being a pumpkin." God picks you from the patch, brings you in, and washes all the dirt off of you. Then he cuts off the top and scoops out all the yucky stuff.
He removes the seeds of doubt, hate, and greed. Then he carves you a new smiling face and puts his light inside of you to shine for all the world to see." -Author Unknown
We are having beautiful weather (old folks called it Indian Summer), but winter is on its way. I had heard the forecast is supposed to be warmer than usual. We will see as time moves on.
Deepest sympathy to the Mattie (Webster) Tusing family. She will be missed by all that knew her. Deepest sympathy to Pastor Norman Landis’ family.
The leaves are so pretty this year. There are so many yellow and reds, so, so pretty. It sure makes for a nice drive. Enjoy.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty and Ward, Holly, Marissa, and Gracie Simmons and Natalynn Daugherty recently enjoyed spending the day at Canaan Valley and Davis, WV. They enjoyed the beautiful scenery and also enjoyed riding the ski lift at Canaan Valley. They also enjoyed a delicious meal at the Sawmill Restaurant in Davis.
Update: There will be no apple butter made this year at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren and also no Hunter's Pancake Dinner due to the coronavirus. Hope to be able to do next year.
The schools are in session for our children, for which we are grateful. Everyone stay as safe as possible.
Until next time, any news to share just call Holly or I. Stay well and God bless all.
