Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. It will certainly be different. Our world has been different this past year.
The Governor, as of midnight Friday night, has made masks mandatory in all public places. The mask rule does not apply to children under 9 years old.
Our schools are on remote learning a lot because of COVID, so try to stay safe, and prayers that they soon get a shot for this COVID.
Happy birthday to our daughter Donna Charlton on Nov. 18, and to our granddaughter Amy Charlton on Nov. 24. Enjoy your special day.
I posted several weeks ago, but as a reminder: there will be no hunter’s pancake supper at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren on Sunday evening (Nov. 22) due to the COVID. We hope to see you next year.
Get well soon to all that are currently sick. With everything that is going on in our nation, news has not been much. So, stay well, attend church, wear a mask and stay happy.
See you next time, God willing. I leave you with this, written on April 18, 1951:
“There was an old owl who lived in an oak.
The more he knew, the less he spoke.
The less he spoke, he more he heard.
How many of us are like that bird?”
— Unknown
