ELKINS — Cora Alderman of Points has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Davis & Elkins College.
To earn the honor, full-time students must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.6 to less than 4.0.
Nurse practitioner completes M.S.
Julie Chipley-Riggleman, of Capon Bridge, became a nurse practitioner in July when she completed a Master of Science degree in nursing from the Conway School of Nursing of the Catholic University of America in Washington, D. C.
She will be employed in the pulmonary unit of the Martinsburg VA Medical Center where she previously worked in the critical care unit. Julie has prior nursing experience at the Martinsburg Dialysis Center and in the cardiac care unit at Winchester Medical Center.
She also has an Associate Nursing degree from Shepherd University and bachelor degrees in psychology and nursing from West Virginia University.
Julie is married to Danny Riggleman and they have three sons, twins Adam and Ben at home, and Kyle of Columbus, Ohio. She is the daughter of Michael Chipley of Winchester and Lynn and Roger Foley of Petersburg.
