I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Alec Trebek, the Jeopardy host for so many years. He faced his illness with great courage and faith. I also lost a cousin last week, O’Neal Combs of Romney. She was 95 years old. She was a wonderful lady who seemed more like an aunt than a cousin. She and her husband, Merle, visited at the farm quite often, enjoying the home cooked meals that my mom was well known for. It is hard to realize how long ago that was. My sympathies go out to her family and friends.
Larry Whitacre, a neighbor who grew up in the neighborhood during the late 50s stopped by last week for a haircut. As I performed this service for him, he regaled me with memories of Mom’s homemade rolls and strawberry freezer jam. He asked if I baked bread and I confessed I did. His next question was, “will you bake some for me?” I didn’t say yes, but I didn’t say no. I hate to disappoint him, but I am sure it would not taste the same. We had real butter, churned at home and we grew our own strawberries. I plan to honor his request during the coming weeks.
We have 2 holidays this month: Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, and Thanksgiving on Nov. 26. Our veterans are an important part of this country’s past and are the security for its future. Be sure to thank the veterans for their services. God has showered his blessings on this country of ours. We have the right to worship or not, as we choose, to live in freedom in a country with an abundance of food. I cannot say enough about how grateful I am to be an American.
Growing up on the family farm meant butchering was scheduled on Thanksgiving Day. Everyone would be home to help with the process, which involved many hands. Anywhere from 6 to 8 hogs were hanging up to cool by daylight and the crew was already at work cutting up the meat for hams, tenderloin, sausage and lard. Meanwhile, a huge meal was being prepared in the kitchen to feed the family and additional folks who were helping. We never ate turkey with all that pork available. The men hunted deer after that huge meal and the women got on with the work of working up the meat. The next day was devoted to grinding sausage, curing hams, canning and making lard. No Black Friday shopping for us. I have wonderful memories of Thanksgiving at the farm.
The Capon Bridge Methodist charge served a meal to the Hampshire High School football players and received a gracious thank you for their efforts. Outreach efforts are difficult to accomplish during this time of social distancing.
Be vigilant when you are driving at this time. Hunting season is a dangerous time to be on the road in Hampshire County. I have a new name after I collided with 2 deer. I am called by my Indian name, Brenda-2-Deer.
