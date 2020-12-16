The 1st good news is the approval and distribution of 1, possibly 2 vaccines to combat the COVID-19 virus. Although this is a step toward ending this pandemic, we must still wear a mask, social distance and above all, keep our holiday family gatherings small and avoid all large social gatherings until this pandemic is defeated.
The 2nd good news is the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the election. Perhaps now congress will, in a non-partisan way, try to cure the economic, health, immigration and social unrest problems that have plagued our nation for the past year.
It has been a tough year for non-profits and other local organizations to conduct fundraising projects, but most have survived and continued their community service projects.
The “Toys for Tots” program is a good example: both local Ruritan clubs, Capon Bridge and Capon Valley, have joined with the Marine Corps Reserve to see that local children will have a toy this Christmas morning.
If you have registered children with the Capon Valley Club they will be distributing toys on Dec. 19, between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. at the Club House in Yellow Spring.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold a scaled down version of their Christmas Candlelight Service on Dec. 20, at 5 p.m. Sunday School, Bible Study and morning Worship Service have all been cancelled for the time being.
I want to wish everyone a safe and merry Christmas celebration with their family.
Happy birthday wishes to: Susan Clark and Jim Matheson, Dec. 17; Betty Wingfield, Dec. 22; Barbara Wilfong, Dec. 25; and Brenda Heitt and Stephen Szelmeczki, Dec. 27.
