One of my favorite childhood memories is going for a Sunday drive after church. My mom would pile us 5 kids in the car and my dad would head for the hills. Since he grew up here in the country, he knew just what we would enjoy the most. Examples included cows in a field, tree-lined roads that provided natural beauty and blue skies overhead. Maybe there is a particular road you enjoy this time of the year. A nice drive might be Route 29 South toward Rio. With autumn upon us, now is a great time to take that drive and enjoy the fall foliage.
News From the River House: Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org.
Sat. Oct 31 and Sat. Nov 7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun. Nov. 1 and Sun. Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. River House Café: Grab a coffee or chai tea and chat with the friendly staff while picking up the “Art For All” supplies. Seating options include a riverside table.
Fri. Oct. 30, Halloween Themed Open Mic on the Outdoor River House Stage, 6-8 p.m. This is an onsite free event. All musicians, artists, poets and storytellers are invited to participate. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Space is limited; participants and audience members must reserve a seat by RSVPing on the website.
Sat. Oct. 31, Halloween activities are scheduled throughout the day. Dress in your best costume and come join the fun. Winners and photographs of the costume contest will be posted on Facebook.
Sun. Nov. 1, Memoir Club, 1-3 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring along a short memoir to share with the group. This is a free event that features lively discussion about the writing process and memoir writing in particular.
Sun. Nov. 1, Classical Piano Concert with Jim Townsend on the Outdoor River House Stage, 2-4 p.m. Jim has created over 100 compositions, many of which are spiritually inspired. Tickets are $12. Reservations are required and can be made on TRH website. No tickets will be available at the door.
Sat. Nov. 7, Hiroya Tsukamoto Concert (Virtual), 6-8 p.m. Join in on the fun for this live stream concert inspired by Japanese Traditional Music. Hiroya’s band, “Interoceanico” consists of unique musicians from all over the world. He has performed his music at the Blue Note in New York City and on Japanese National Television. This concert will be posted on FB live and also projected onsite at TRH, weather permitting. This is a free event, but donations are appreciated.
Sun. Nov. 8, Ben Townsend Duo, 6-8 p.m. Come experience the joy of listening to Ben and his brother Jim as they collaborate on the River House Outdoor Stage. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 the week of the event.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
Please remember to vote in the Nov. 3 election. The library levy is once again on the ballot. Let’s vote to keep our local libraries open and available in the future.
The CB Library is open on Mon., Tues., and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Don’t forget to stop for a library card if you have not already done so. Curbside service continues to be available for those who choose this option. You may also request books or movies by utilizing their website.
Facebook story hour continues every Wed. at 11 a.m. Donations are needed for the Kids Kits including toilet paper rolls and paper towel rolls. The craft of the week is posted on Facebook by Thursday evening. At this time, no small children are being admitted to the library.
The Library is ordering books from Mike Robinson, a local author from Winchester. His latest book, “Winchester Tales II” is available on Facebook and will be also be available from the library in the near future. Both books of this series include stories of the Fredrick County area as well as covers that sport a watercolor by local artist Eugene B. Smith. Check out the library website for availability.
In honor of the Library Levy, the band “Rain Crow” has written a song. In addition, they are challenging other bands in the area to post a video and word of support as well. You can locate their song on the Library Website or visiting Steve Bailes’ website, www.stevebailes.com.
Halloween Events
The Town of Capon Bridge will celebrate Trick or Treat on Sat. Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. The mayor, Laura Turner, will be handing out candy on the steps of the Town Hall building. All residents who wish to participate in the festivities should leave their front porch light on.
Buffalo Gap Retreat will be presenting “Trail of Horrors, 8 Haunting Nightmares along the Guided Trek” on Fri., Oct. 30 and Sat. Oct. 31 from 6-9:30 p.m. Arrive early for food, bonfire, music and fun. For additional information, contact them at www.BuffaloGapRetreat.com/trailofhorrors.
Living Waters Church in Capon Bridge will hold a trunk-or-treat in the parking lot at 155 Cold Spring Road from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night.
Special Days to Celebrate in October and November:
Oct. 28, National Chocolate Day. So much can be said for this delicious treat. Chocolate chip cookies, chocolate candy bars, and of course chocolate cake come to mind.
Oct. 31, Halloween. This celebration invites creativity on so many levels. Perhaps you want to decorate your house with ghosts and goblins for the children or maybe brew up some apple cider to share with the neighbors. It is always a delight to see the children dressed up in their costumes.
Nov. 8, Cook Something Bold Day. This day presents opportunities to try out a new recipe, or simply spice up one of your old favorites. With the myriad of spices available these days, it’s easy to find one you might want to try on this day.
Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day. On this day, take the time to honor those who have served and defended our country. You might reach out to someone wearing a veteran’s hat and personally thank them for their service. It will mean a great deal to them to be recognized for the time they spent serving our country.
Let’s help in the effort to combat the COVID-19 virus by remembering to wear a mask, wash our hands frequently, stay home when we feel sick and maintain the appropriate social distance.
