Congratulations to Lowell Hott who recently retired from a job he was truly dedicated to. Lowell was always very kind and gentle to my pets when I took them to him. He really loved his job, so I hope he enjoys his retirement.
Craig Shanholtzer of Hurricane visited with his mother, Norma in Springfield the day after Christmas.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Kitty Alt. Kitty passed away Tues., Dec. 29, at UPMC Western Maryland. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Birthday wishes to Gale Smith and on the 15th and to her sister, Wanda Koontz on the 16th of January.
People are still staying close to home, so there isn’t much to write about. I hope things are going better for everyone in these 1st several days of the new year and that the mail that is laying down in the bottom of the mail bins in Baltimore gets sorted and sent up this way.
