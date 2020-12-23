Rick Sirianni is turning 70 on Dec. 28. His family can't do a party, but would love it if you could send cards, well wishes, letters, or whatever else strikes your imagination to mark this occasion.
If you were a student, teacher, principal or friend of the longtime teacher, and would like to help mark this day, please send cards to
Rick Sirianni
c/o David Wozniak
519 Talisman Trail
Longs, SC 29568
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.