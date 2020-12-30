I understand that during the holidays there was an increase in the amount of mail the Post Office had to process. What I don’t understand is that delivery has not just been slow, but in some instances has been non-existent. In the case of the Potomac Edison and Frontier statements which usually arrive early in the month, no one in the High View area has received either, as well as other statements that arrive at about the same time, although mail that was postmarked 2-3 days ago has been arriving. I wonder where this missing mail is, has it been lost? I have also not received the Hampshire Review for the past 3 weeks, not the fault of the Review, it has been mailed, just not delivered.
The Toys for Tots program at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club was concluded on Dec. 19, although donations were down this year as well as the number of families requesting toys, the club was able to provide Christmas gifts for 45 children on Christmas morning. The Club wants to thank everyone who donated to this worthwhile project.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church held a morning worship service on Sunday. All safety guidelines were followed.
Happy birthday wishes to: Galen Spaid, Dec. 28; Phil Whitacre, Jan. 3; Brian Brill, Jan. 10; and Molly McVicker, Jan. 12.
Congratulations to Ed and Janet Kline and Tom and Sharon Jenkins who will be celebrating their wedding anniversaries on Dec. 30.
I want to wish everyone a happy New Years celebration and hope for a brighter and happier 2021.
