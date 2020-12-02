A card I received from my cousin Christopher Pazderskey, the family lives in New Iberia, La. The card says they are “all good here” but haven’t seen any of the grandkids for months due to this virus. Signed “love, Scarlet,” she tells about her husband John. She says they had a party recently with a crawfish boil and are happy. I will save the letter and pictures so drop in and you can see them.
I have since received a card, which said “thank you for your service to our great nation. Signed, Chris.” He is in uniform and the American flags are blowing in the background. So stop by and see the card and read the letter.
We have had beautiful weather here and another nice shower of rain came about last night. Now I am looking for sunshine to follow. See you soon and drop in, hope all is going well for you.
