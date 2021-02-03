The snow is falling as I sit writing. If the storm is as lengthy as the forecast, we may lose power later. We are prepared with an alternate heat source, plenty of food and water. I also have several paperbacks on hand and a new crochet pattern to try out. Boredom is something I seldom experience.
The 1st thing I noticed this morning was the quietness. During a heavy snowfall, my world becomes very still and quiet. I know Groundhog Day is just around the corner, and I hope Horn Camp Harry will do his best to usher in an early spring. I was delighted to see his photograph, and that he appears to be in great health.
Unfortunately, that does not hold true for some of us. A neighbor, Lorraine Kump of High View, had a fall and broke her hip this week. She is recovering in a medical facility. We have also lost 3 wonderful ladies that I have always admired. Shirley Craver of Grassy Lick Road passed away in a fire at her home. She was a multitalented person with a creative ability to make almost anything. My life has been richer by experiencing Shirley’s friendship.
Mildred Whitacre of Central Church at Loom passed away on Jan. 27. Mildred’s cheerful smile was always the 1st thing you saw when attending events at her church. She and her friend Pat Muse loved Sherrards Auction, and donated their purchases to church fundraisers.
Natalie Spaid Oakes of High View became ill and passed away at the hospital in Winchester this week. She was Harry Spaid’s sister and they were very close. My friendship with Natalie began at the Capon Valley View Center where we met. She was also a Capon Bridge High School graduate and a wonderful person. My heart goes to Harry who is suffering the loss of his sibling. Sympathy is extended to the families and friends of all these memorable women. They definitely made the world around them a better place during their lifetimes.
Capon Chapel Cemetery received a generous donation in memory of Shirley Burkett, who died in a recent traffic accident. The donor wishes to remain anonymous. The funds will be used for repair work in the cemetery.
My bird feeders resemble a feathered airport as they enjoy the goodies placed out there for them.
Stay well, and walk carefully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.