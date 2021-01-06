Sally Johnson, Regional Director of the Children’s Home Society of Romney, received toys for the Angel Tree Christmas Project from Sam and Nachama Miller, representing the Romney Ruritan Club. Brenda Ganoe and Nachama Miller pose with 1/3 of the gifts that were given along with all the food needed for a Christmas dinner for a deserving local family. Romney Ruritan members Joanne Brewster, Scott Gold, Debbie Method, Ken and Judy Paul and Sam and Nachama Miller assisted Josh Arnold with delivery and packing for Romney Methodist Church Thanksgiving dinner delivery. They served or delivered 492 Thanksgiving dinners, and $2,001.25 was donated for the rehabilitation costs of Ethan Sowers. ❏

