Sympathy is extended to the family of Alma Messick on the loss of her sister, Shirley Paulus. Shirley passed away on Wed., Nov. 18. She was a Landis and the Landises are well known in the valley, so I’m sure several will remember Shirley.
Sympathy is also extended to Norma Shanholtzer in Springfield on the loss of her sister-in-law, Carol Ann Price. Carol Ann passed away at the Dawn View Center on Tues., Nov. 24.
Connor Swann spent a few hours Thanksgiving Day with his dad, Jeffery Swann, and wife Patricia.
Michele Britton and husband Eric of Smithsburg stayed overnight and spent Thanksgiving Day with her mother, Norma Shanholtzer.
Stopping by for some delicious Thanksgiving food at Matt, Michele and sons Alex and Eli Embrey’s were: Gig and Gale Smith, Randy, Wanda, Amanda, Rylee and Lana Koontz.
Birthday wishes to Amanda Koontz on Dec. 2 and to Alex Embrey, Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.